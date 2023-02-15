Homepage
Table Settings Ideas
Botanical Treasures Collection
Butterflies! Collection
Red Berry - Christmas Collection
Orchid Collection
Seaside Table Setting
Botanical Art Collection
Dinnerware
Colored Charger Plates
Dinner Plates
Pasta/Soup Plates
Salad Plates/Dessert Plates
Appetizer/Bread & Butter Plates
Napkin Rings
Coffee/Tea Sets
Cups and Saucers
Mugs
Serving Accessories
Pitchers
Breakfast Set
Serving Bowls
Leaf Shaped Dishes
Trays and Platters
Tureens/Side Dishes
3 Pc. Strawberry Dish
Cookie Jars and Candy Dish
Cupcake Stand
Tea Strainer
Salt and Pepper with Spoon
Porcelain Spoons
Home Decor
Cachepots/ Planters
Flower Pitchers/Vases
Framed Hand Painted Porcelain Paintings
Flower Arrangers
Hand Painted Porcelain Picture Frames
Christmas Tree Topper
Small Gifts
Small Accessories
Limoges Boxes
Boxes
Easter Eggs
Hand Embroidered Placemats
About
Contact
Sign In
My Account
Menu
Anna Weatherley Designs
Hungarian Hand Painted Porcelain
Homepage
Table Settings Ideas
Botanical Treasures Collection
Butterflies! Collection
Red Berry - Christmas Collection
Orchid Collection
Seaside Table Setting
Botanical Art Collection
Dinnerware
Colored Charger Plates
Dinner Plates
Pasta/Soup Plates
Salad Plates/Dessert Plates
Appetizer/Bread & Butter Plates
Napkin Rings
Coffee/Tea Sets
Cups and Saucers
Mugs
Serving Accessories
Pitchers
Breakfast Set
Serving Bowls
Leaf Shaped Dishes
Trays and Platters
Tureens/Side Dishes
3 Pc. Strawberry Dish
Cookie Jars and Candy Dish
Cupcake Stand
Tea Strainer
Salt and Pepper with Spoon
Porcelain Spoons
Home Decor
Cachepots/ Planters
Flower Pitchers/Vases
Framed Hand Painted Porcelain Paintings
Flower Arrangers
Hand Painted Porcelain Picture Frames
Christmas Tree Topper
Small Gifts
Small Accessories
Limoges Boxes
Boxes
Easter Eggs
Hand Embroidered Placemats
About
Contact
Sign In
My Account
Filter
All
Vases
VA10 - 9 inch Antique Shaped Vase
$665.00
AAW3 - 9 inch Antique Shaped Vase
$665.00
BM16 - Pitcher/Vase
$420.00
Only 1 available
MGB1 - Morning Glory Bud Vase
$295.00
Only 1 available
IF1 - Purple Flower Bud Vase
$295.00
Only 5 available
TX28 - Small Bud Vase
$295.00
Only 2 available
AW210 - Pink Flower Bud Vase
$295.00
Only 4 available
RB1 - Red Berry Bud Vase
$295.00
Only 1 available
AW213 - Purple Flower Bud Vase
$295.00
Only 8 available
AD71 - Vase
$494.00
Only 1 available
PT26 - Vase
$494.00
Only 1 available
PA4 - Art Nouveau Shaped Bud Vase
$320.00
Only 1 available
VL31 - Butterfly Flower Vase/Pitcher
$320.00
Only 1 available
AD113 - Pitcher/Flower Vase
$375.00
Only 2 available
M394 - Twisted Pink Tulip Vase
$560.00
Only 1 available
VL - Twisted Vase
$560.00
Only 2 available
VA5 - Art Nouveau Vase
$578.00
Only 1 available
AW2020 - Pink Flower Vase
$575.00
Only 2 available
DTV09 - Vase
$575.00
Only 3 available
M349 - Green Leaf Vase
$575.00
Only 2 available
M391 - Art Nouveau Butterfly Low Vase
$560.00
Only 2 available
AW5 - Low Wide Vase
$627.00
Only 2 available
M392 - White Flower Low Vase
$560.00
Only 1 available
WE15 - Vase
$575.00
Only 2 available
AD119 - Pitcher/Flower Vase
$395.00
Only 1 available
PA25 - Scrolled Pitcher/Flower Vase
$425.00
VA30 -Bird Vase
$518.00
Only 1 available
M402 - Bird Vase
$575.00
Only 2 available
AD124 - White Flower
$575.00
Only 2 available
AD78 - Hand Painted Porcelain Vase
$575.00
Only 2 available
AD126 - Tulip Oval Vase
$575.00
Only 4 available
M393- Vase
$575.00
Only 2 available
YFPV1 - Large Pitcher
$665.00
Only 2 available
AAW1 - 9 inch Antique Shaped Vase
$665.00
Only 1 available
AAW2 - 9 inch Antique Shaped Vase
$665.00
Only 1 available
DTS11 - Large Flower Vase/Pitcher
$665.00
Only 1 available
M405 - Large Vase
$590.00
Only 3 available
M399 - White Flower Vase
$565.00
Only 1 available
VA9 - Extra Large Vase
$675.00
Only 2 available
VA24 - Rectangle Vase
$565.00
Only 1 available
VA27 - Double Tulip Flower Vase
$665.00
Only 1 available
M397 - Iris Vase
$494.00
sold out
VA26 - Vase
$494.00
sold out
VA23 - Vase
$565.00
sold out
VA210 - Rectangular Vase
$565.00
sold out
M401 - Orchid Vase
$660.00
sold out
PBV1 - Small Bud Vase
$295.00
sold out
BH127 - Magnolia Bud Vase
$295.00
sold out
BH500 - Small Bud Vase
$295.00
sold out
PB3 - Purple Berry Bud Vase
$295.00
sold out
M253 - Bud Vase
$295.00
sold out
AW3 - Small Bud Vase
$295.00
M251 - Bud Vase
$295.00
sold out
M157 - Water Lily Bud Vase
$295.00
sold out
AW174 - Small Bud Vase
$295.00
YPF2 - Yellow/Purple Tulip Bud Vase
$295.00
sold out
VL25 - Art Nouveau Butterfly Bud Vase
$295.00
sold out
BH66 - Cherry Blossom Bud Vase
$295.00
sold out
AD110 - Blue Flower Bud Vase
$295.00
sold out
VA25 - Large Vase
$665.00
sold out
DTV1 - Vase
$665.00
sold out
M388 - Pink Tulip Low Vase
$627.00
sold out
BV1 - Bird Vase
$565.00
sold out
PA5 - Art Nouveau Shaped Bud Vase
$320.00
sold out
VL30 - Butterfly Flower Vase/Pitcher
$320.00
sold out
BFP56 - Large Flower Vase/Pitcher
$665.00
sold out
WLPV3 - Large Pitcher
$665.00
sold out
PFB12 - Pansy Bud Vase
$295.00
sold out